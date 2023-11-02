ISRAELI ARMY PAYS HEAVY PRICE IN GAZA



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have sustained serious losses while advancing in the Gaza Strip as a result of the fierce resistance from the Hamas Movement and other Palestinian armed factions.

The IDF launched its ground operations October 27, advancing along al-Rasheed Street on the coast of Gaza, near the city of Beit Lahia in the northeastern part of the Strip and in Wadi Gaza, right to the south of Gaza City.

Israeli troops were met with fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters, who targeted dozens of vehicles with rocket-propelled grenades, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Drones, rockets and mortars were also used to target IDF gatherings inside and near Gaza.

On October 31, the IDF said that two soldiers from the 84th “Givati” Brigade were killed during clashes in Gaza.

And on November 1, the IDF admitted that 11 soldiers from the same brigade were killed after a Namer armored personnel carrier they were in was destroyed in Gaza by an ATGM.

Two other soldiers from the 77th “Oz” Armor Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade were killed after their main battle tank was destroyed by an IED in the Strip. This battalion only operates advanced Merkava Mark 4M tanks.

On the same day, another soldier from the 749 Battalion of the “Bislamach” Brigade was killed by mortar fire on the border of Gaza.

The next day, November 2, a commander in the 7007th Battalion of the “Etzioni” Brigade was killed during clashes inside Gaza, according to the IDF.

As of November 2, IDF advance in al-Rasheed Street and near the city of Beit Lahia came to a halt as a result of the fierce Palestinian resistance.However, Israeli troops managed to expand their control in Wadi Gaza, reaching a point located just under one kilometers away from Gaza’s beach.

The IDF’s main plan appears to be to besiege then occupy the northern part of Gaza, including Gaza City. So far, Israeli troops have been advancing in fields and open areas. In order to achieve their goals, they will have to enter highly-dense urban areas where heavy human and material losses are inevitable.

Israel has already stepped up strikes on urban areas in northern Gaza in an attempt to displace remaining civilians and pave routes for its troops. More than 1,000 civilians were reportedly killed or wounded in a single strike on the Jabalia refugee camp on October 31.

The recent Israeli losses and the heavy bombardment against civilians will likely encourage Palestinian fighters in northern Gaza until death.

