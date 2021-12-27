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Was Increased Cursing Prophesied?
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41 views • December 27, 2021
Facebook reported cursing up 41% over the previous year. Twitter reported it up 27%, whereas CleanSpeak reported that cursing tripled. Was increased cursing prophesied for these last days times? Is cursing helpful and relaxing as some insist? Or is it corrupt, vulgar, and wrong? What does the Bible teach about this? Dr. Thiel goes over these matters and more in this short video.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Cursing has reportedly risen between 27 and 41%" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cursing-has-reportedly-risen-between-27-and-41/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Cursing has reportedly risen between 27 and 41%" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/cursing-has-reportedly-risen-between-27-and-41/
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