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Salsa Dancing on Smart Drugs, Eight Piracetam Protocol Questions & More 🎙️ June Biohacking Q&A #12
jroseland
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43 views • June 19, 2022

With the heat of June upon us, the year is half over. So (of course!), you have accomplished half the things you named in your New Year's resolutions (right?) If not, you need more potent Biohacks and lifehacks, which I dispense in this June Biohacking and lifehacking Q&A...


4:43 Piracetam Protocol

10:44 Objection to the Nutritionally Deficient Diet Guru

16:35 Is Limitless becoming a commercially controlled channel?

20:08 Nootropics for salsa dancing

22:28 Anti-aging for skin?

27:54 Coluracetam or fasoracetam for motivation?


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Q-A-Library

Apply 📞 for Biohacking Consultation/Coaching

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/biohacking-consultation-coaching

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here, and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
mildronatemodafiniltyrosinecoluracetamfasoracetamdmaebiohacking podcastthe piracetam protocolthe nutritionally deficient diet gurunootropics for salsa dancingmitoq skin careskq1 skin care
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