Scientists Who Condemned Lab Leak Shift to Requesting Investigation of Lab Leak Hypothesis

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7/16/2021 In 2020, 27 scientists signed a statement for the Lancet condemning the lab leak as conspiracy theories, some of them now say the lab leak hypothesis does require investigation now. The Wuhan Institute of Virology took their virus inventory database offline in September, 2019. The world and investigators need access to that database.