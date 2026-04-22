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Israel Is Trying To Commit Suicide By Nuclear War,
Mindy
Mindy
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FULL INTERVIEW: Israel Is Trying To Commit Suicide By Nuclear War, Warns Leading Russian Military Expert Victor Bout!. Bout Believes That Globalists Are Exploiting Trump's Deteriorating Mental State To Frame America's 47th President As The Architect Of A New World War! Bout Went On To Warn That- By The Day- The Options For An Off-Ramp To End The Potentially World Ending Conflict Are Closing!

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irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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