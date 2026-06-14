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RT News - June 14 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
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June 14, 2026

rt.com



Israeli air strikes take aim at the suburbs of Beirut. Three are reportedly killed as the IDF carries out orders from Benjamin Netanyahu keeping his war on Lebanon in high gear. A peace deal between Iran and the US is on shaky ground as Tehran says the Israeli attack on Beirut was blessed by Washington. The world waits if a deal will be signed this Sunday or the coming days. Russia's Yaroslavl region comes under a mass attack by Ukrainian drones. A fuel storage facility is hit as Kiev's forces target over a dozen regions overnight.


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