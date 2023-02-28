Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Revelation Ch. 12 Our Lady of the Apocalypse (Catholic Apocalypse Part 7)
19 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago |
Donate

revelation 12Dr. Taylor Marshall


Oct 21, 2016

In this “Catholic Apocalypse” commentary on the Book of Revelation, we study the most Marian section: Chapter 12. We examine the Mary as Ark of Covenant, look at Jeremiah in 2 Maccabees, learn about the fall of Lucifer and discover how Mary is the mother of all who give testimony to Jesus Christ. We also discuss how Mary is an icon of Eve, Ancient Israel, and the Catholic Church. Don’t miss this podcast!


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YW8RVWW62fY


Keywords
bible studychristianisraelreligioncatholicapocalypserevelationcatholic churchark of the covenantjeremiahevemaryfall of lucifer2 maccabees

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket