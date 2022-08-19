Heart Scan - 3 Things I Wish I Knew Before My CT Heart Scan. Dr. William Davis

"A CT heart scan that yields a coronary calcium score is a wonderfully useful and empowering test to have. It yields a reliable gauge of cardiovascular risk, better than cholesterol testing, better than risk calculations, better than any blood test." ~ Dr. William Davis

"Unfortunately, heart scans are also used to exploit people to generate revenues for doctors and the healthcare system. People are therefore often upsold to more procedures....Recognize these traps and avoid them, while putting the vital information from a heart scan to good use for your heart disease prevention/reversal program. " ~ Dr. William Davis

Bio: Dr. William R. Davis has 25 years of experience specializing in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. His cardiac experience includes cardiac catheterizations, stents and angioplasty. He graduated from the St Louis University School of Medicine in 1985. Dr. Davis is the New York Times best-selling author of SuperGut, Wheat Belly (2011) and more.

"Nearly all disease can be traced to a mineral deficiency." ~ Linus Pauling, Nobel Laureate

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* Magnesium at the BRIGHTEON Store.

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com Your Health. Your Wealth. Your Energy.

Dr. William Davis: www.WheatBellyBlog.com | www.undoctored.com

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* BRIGHTEON sources supplements through ChiefOrganics.com "....vegan, certified Kosher and are extensively lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology..." ~ ChiefOrganics.com. 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.

WHY Detox with MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) essential? Sulfur helps the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself.

Buy Quality* MSM(bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM. Non-Glyphosate and Non-GMO. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

MSM "....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

"Sulfur is the third most abundant mineral based on a percentage of total body weight and is essential for over 300 bodily processes. Structurally, sulfur is essential for connective tissues like collagen and keratin as it gives the tissues their strong but flexible characteristics. Sulfur is an important component of the detoxification process in the liver, part of the body’s natural anti-oxidant pathways, and essential for many enzymatic processes. MSM is 34% sulfur, making it an efficient source of organic sulfur 3 grams of MSM has over 1 gram of sulfur." ~ www.MSMguide.com/how-msm-works/















