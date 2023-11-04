Create New Account
NUCLEAR WAR WITH IRAN?? What are we doing?
Why is the U.S. prepping for nuclear war with Iran? The U.S. House of Representatives passed House Resolution 559 on Wednesday which paves the way for a war with Iran over nuclear weapons. The resolution declares that “it is the policy of the United States that a nuclear Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable.” But why can Israel have nukes? And why is the U.S. warning of cyberattacks from Iran when the U.S. is the only one that has ever launched a cyberattack. Against Iran. With Israel.

Mirrored - Redacted

Keywords
iranisraelusa

