The Life of Abraham From Ur To The Covenant Promise #Abraham #BibleStudy #Genesis #Ishmae
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
1
23 views • 23 hours ago

Tonight on our Weekly Comprehensive Bible Study with David Paxton. We present The Life of Abraham – From Ur to the Covenant of Promise takes listeners on a powerful journey through the faith and legacy of the man Scripture calls the “father of many nations.” From Abram’s early rejection of idolatry in Ur, to his covenant encounter with God, to the dramatic test of offering Isaac on Mount Moriah, this show unpacks the remarkable story that shaped Israel, the Church, and the prophetic future of the world. Drawing from Genesis, Jubilees, and Jasher, this episode explores Abraham’s battles, his covenant inheritance, and the prophetic foreshadowing of Christ in the binding of Isaac. Discover how God’s promises to Abraham about land, seed, and blessing remain unshaken, how Israel’s calling endures, and how all who believe are grafted into the same covenant by faith. This is more than history—it’s prophecy alive today. The covenant God made with Abraham still points directly to the end-time horizon, where Israel, the nations, and the Messiah converge.


Keywords
end timesmelchizedekgenesisabrahamisaacjubileescovenantjacobishmaelhagarsarahbiblical prophecypromised landbiblical historyjasherabramsaraiabraham faithlife of abrahamur of the chaldeesbinding of isaacakedahfather of nationsisrael covenant
