10/17/22: THE HUMAN RACE AGAINST NUCLEAR WAR #OctoberSurprise #ImpeachBiden
10/17/22: Today, The US military and NATO begin 2 weeks of nuclear war game “exercises”, 10 days before Russia does the same. Conveniently occurring right up to the mid term elections. Effies, historically, follow this timeline, called the October Surprise. Meanwhile, Dr. Francis Boyle presents a bill for Articles of Impeachment with 3 Members of Congress...Please flood your legislators with the Impeachment articles and let’s also flood Tulsi Gabbard to lead the Anti-war mass protest movement in the USA!!

Japan Study exposes soy-induced Rage in monkeys:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0018506X04000169

https://www.newswars.com/long-term-soy-consumption-makes-monkeys-aggressive-loners-study-finds/

Soy-based diet and ADHD:
https://www.progressivehealth.com/soy-and-adhd.htm

Netherlands Corp largest manufacturers of Soy protein Isolate, etc., "food and flavor enhancers" for the WEF's New Planetary Diet roll out:

Royal DSM becoming monopoly on (toxic)protein isolates for the WEF's New Planetary diet:
https://www.foodmanufacturing.com/capital-investment/news/21927693/royal-dsm-to-acquire-norwegian-plantbased-protein-supplier-for-73m

Canola (Rapeseed oil) protein isolates now also controlled by Royal DSM- highly toxic:
https://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Article/2020/09/10/DSM-gears-up-for-2022-launch-of-canola-protein-isolate

Dr Dane Wiggington on the Manufacturing of Hurricane Ian:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/controlling-hurricane-ian/

Retired military, police, first-responders, please volunteer to observe the elections:
https://onemoremission.com/

Dr Francis Boyle, author of the International Treaty against Biowarfare and author of The Criminality of Nuclear Deterrence has a written a Bill for the articles of Impeachment against Biden to prevent illegal nuclear war: Please copy and send to your legislators demanding support for impeachment and preventing nuclear war!

https://www.newswars.com/breaking-congress-circulating-articles-of-impeachment-against-biden-to-prevent-nuclear-war-against-russia/

EU Commissioner, Ursula Von der Leyen prosecution for Fraudulent VAX covid contracts:
https://ussanews.com/2022/10/17/eu-prosecutor-confirms-ongoing-investigation-into-ursula-von-der-leyens-dealings-with-albert-bourla/

US/NATO begins nuclear war gaming exercises this week:
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2022/10/17/nato-begins-nuclear-exercises-amid-russia-war-tensions.html

Russian nuclear military exercises coming next week:
https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/16/politics/nato-russia-exercises/index.html

Lying MSM says "a small nuclear war" could stop global warming!! which doesn't exist, WOW! lies...
https://www.livescience.com/12996-regional-nuclear-war-effects-global-cooling.html

Herman Kahn, Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove cut-out, on the Order of Escalation for Nuclear war:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Herman_Kahn

Patrick Byrne discusses 45 becoming speaker of the house:
https://patrickbyrne.locals.com/post/2881722/why-donald-trump-should-take-speaker-of-the-house

Justice Roberts implicated in Scalia's death:
https://extranewsfeed.com/pro-trump-lawyer-implicates-justice-roberts-in-antonin-scalias-death-12377ea13d45

St Huburtus Order- Scalia:
https://www.vocativ.com/news/290321/inside-scalias-very-very-weird-secret-hunting-society/index.html

Please call on Tulsi Gabbard to lead an anti-war platform, promote impeachment of Biden and prevent nuclear war and WW3!:

https://www.tulsigabbard.com/contact/

Greg Reece report on the Super Nova ELE:
http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=634aba5ff9e7b90ad5fdb550

Thank you so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please create Pray-Ins in your area! Become a poll watcher for the mid-terms! And keep your prayer war-rooms continuously active as we defeat the globalist slavery cabal! WE ARE FREE!

