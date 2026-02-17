BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Aftermath Of A Botched Breast Augmentation
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
The aftermath of a

botched breast augmentation

 ‘Shelly Hughes – Truth Lives

Shelly had an elective breast augmentation, and what was done to her, almost cost her life.

Her story is not uncommon. As a former RN, she was still too ill to fight for her survival, so her family had to.

As she prayed, Jesus came into the room.

Join me for part two of an amazing story with a woman who loves the lord.

 

 

Total Freedom

An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,

featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information

 from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.

 

“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio

and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire

with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million… 

 

ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.

 

This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.

 

To watch on TV just search for and open the "Last Christian Media" app from

either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”

 

Check out my new business:

https://solo.to/rinahealth

bad doctorsspiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedomrina lynnhealing hurting peopleraising the bar of knowledgeshelly truth livesbotched breast augmentationsurgeries gone wrong
