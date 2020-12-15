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Can God Choose Doing What He Wants?
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48 views • December 15, 2020
Do you believe that God has any control over the events of our time? Climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, the US presidential election... are these things destined to happen the way you believe they are, regardless of God's will? And what about your salvation? Is God locked in to saving you because your church told you that you are saved? If you think you can tell God how he's supposed to run the show, you better take a step back and consider just how blind you are to the bigger picture, and what the future holds. Take just 12 minutes to do that right now.
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