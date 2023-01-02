75 years of the Nuremberg Code – today more relevant than ever? | www.kla.tv/24633

75 years ago, the important
ethical manifesto was formulated as the central demand in the “Nurem-berg
Codex”: Never again compulsory medicine! What that means and whether it is
still important today became clear in the presentations by promi-nent
international speakers at the Nuremberg commemorative event. But how can one
describe one's hardship nowadays if one thinks that one perceives developments
that one would never want to experience again in this country? This program brings
examples of people who have real-ized: “I have to stand up and do something!”
👉 https://kla.tv/24633
