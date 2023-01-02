Create New Account
75 years of the Nuremberg Code – today more relevant than ever? | www.kla.tv/24633
75 years ago, the important ethical manifesto was formulated as the central demand in the “Nurem-berg Codex”: Never again compulsory medicine! What that means and whether it is still important today became clear in the presentations by promi-nent international speakers at the Nuremberg commemorative event. But how can one describe one's hardship nowadays if one thinks that one perceives developments that one would never want to experience again in this country? This program brings examples of people who have real-ized: “I have to stand up and do something!”

👉 https://kla.tv/24633


