Anbaric - The Blind Leading The Blind - New Rock 2024

Dancing to their tune
A puppet to the lies
Arrogance and ignorance
Is your main disguise
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?
Spewing out idiocy
Like it's a badge to wear
Never question a single thing
You don’t really care
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?
The blind leading the blind…
The blind leading the blind…
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?
I believe you’re out of your mind
Can’t you see the blind lead the blind?