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Grey Wolf - The Escape of Adolf Hitler
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89 views • February 29, 2020
Hitler makes a last minute escape to South America where he lives a quiet and peaceful life until his death in 1962. Based on the 2011 book by Simon Dunstan and Gerrard Williams.
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