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He who controls the weather will control the world.
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7 views • March 06, 2020
Weather rain radar website where you can check the information that I have shown in the video:
https://www.tiempo.com/radar-espana-r...
USA patent for weather modification technology:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US2...
Owning the Weather by 2025 (USAF docs):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/d...
CIA library docs:
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
Extensive list of geoengineering patents (links):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/l...
Geoengineeringwatch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Climate Viewer News:
https://climateviewer.com/2018/11/03/...
Chemtrails News and Information:
https://chemtrailsnews.com/
USAF Whistleblower EXPOSES chemtrails:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8qI...
#WeDoNotConsent
Music ⓒ - Kevin MacLeo
https://www.tiempo.com/radar-espana-r...
USA patent for weather modification technology:
https://patents.google.com/patent/US2...
Owning the Weather by 2025 (USAF docs):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/d...
CIA library docs:
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro...
Extensive list of geoengineering patents (links):
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/l...
Geoengineeringwatch:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/
Climate Viewer News:
https://climateviewer.com/2018/11/03/...
Chemtrails News and Information:
https://chemtrailsnews.com/
USAF Whistleblower EXPOSES chemtrails:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8qI...
#WeDoNotConsent
Music ⓒ - Kevin MacLeo
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