No matter the reactions of the wicked and the slanders they pile upon you, if you INSIST upon taking up YOUR cross and FAITHFULLY following Jesus Christ as He has taken up His cross, and you follow Him faithfully, He will deliver you.
#TakeUpYourCross, #FaithfullyFollowingJesus, #HeWillDeliverYou