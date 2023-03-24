The Rise of the Eurasian Economic Union: The World's Next Superpower for the 21st Century

The Rise of the Eurasian Economic Union: The World's Next Superpower
Russia currently spearheads the EEU. In collusion with the BRICS Alliance;
China, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey and eventually the entire European Union
will join forces to create a new eurasian geopolitical superpower across the entire eurasian
continent. In religious terminology it is the Rising BEAST of Revelations.
http://bit.ly/eeu777
