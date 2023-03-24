Create New Account
The Rise of the Eurasian Economic Union: The World's Next Superpower for the 21st Century
Published 17 hours ago |

Russia currently spearheads the EEU.  In collusion with the BRICS Alliance;

China, India, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Iran, Turkey and eventually the entire European Union

will join forces to create a new eurasian geopolitical superpower across the entire eurasian

continent.  In religious terminology it is the Rising BEAST of Revelations.

http://bit.ly/eeu777



Keywords
russiaisraelchinasaudi arabiaeuropean unionindiaturkeysuperpowereeueurasian economic union

