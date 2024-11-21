Wealth Transfer to the Church 11/21/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proverbs 13:22 states that “the wealth of the sinner is laid up for the just”. That is what our program is all about today!
00:00 – Prophecies not in Order
01:58 – Remove Departments of FDA
06:37 – Gold about to be Released
16:21 – Abolish Federal Reserve
22:04 – QFS Destroys Banking System
26:53 – It’s Showtime
28:15 – White Hats Have Won
