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Vladimir Zelenco, Ισραήλ, και 3ος Παγκόσμιος Πόλεμος
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159 views • September 12, 2021
Ο παγκοσμίου φήμης οικογενειακός γιατρός Δρ Βλαντιμίρ Ζελένκο αντιμετωπίζει μια ομάδα Εβραίων ραβίνων, τους οδηγεί στη σχολή εμβολίων Cubid-19, ορίζοντάς την ως «δηλητηριώδες πλήγμα θανάτου».
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
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Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για να παρακολουθήσετε αυτό το βίντεο σε πολλές διαφορετικές γλώσσες και για περισσότερο περιεχόμενο.
Vladimir Zelenco, ΙΣΡΑΗΛ, Και ο τρίτος παγκόσμιος πόλεμος
https://www.cristoverdad.com/el/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
Τι περιέχει το εμβόλιο: ΤΑ ΣΥΣΤΑΤΙΚΑ, Μέρη 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
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Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
World-renowned family physician, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, confronts a panel of Jewish rabbis, taking them to the Cubid-19 vaccine school, defining it as a "poisoned death shot."
----------
Επισκεφθείτε τον ιστότοπό μας για να παρακολουθήσετε αυτό το βίντεο σε πολλές διαφορετικές γλώσσες και για περισσότερο περιεχόμενο.
Vladimir Zelenco, ΙΣΡΑΗΛ, Και ο τρίτος παγκόσμιος πόλεμος
https://www.cristoverdad.com/el/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
Τι περιέχει το εμβόλιο: ΤΑ ΣΥΣΤΑΤΙΚΑ, Μέρη 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
----------
Please visit our website to watch this video many different languages and for more content.
Vladimir Zelenco, ISRAEL, And The Third World War
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vladimir-zelenco-los-judios-y-la-tercera-guerra-mundial/
What's in the Vaccine: THE INGREDIENTS, Parts 1-4
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/what-is-in-the-vaccine-the-ingredients-part-1/
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