Spelling Bee Contestant Asks the Definition of Woman By The Babylon Bee

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It's truly amazing to me, the positions that Satan's minions will take in order to confuse and tear down society!
What is more amazing to me is that it has been allowed to continue, AND that ANYONE is still willing to send their children to public a schools where this brainwashing is taking place!
Head over to the Babylon Bee and give em a thumbs up for this hilarious video!!!