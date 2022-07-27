The Drag Queen Story Time perversions that are infiltrating public libraries and conducting criminal sexual grooming of children, along with their accomplices in the grooming, the parents, are becoming a worldwide scourge. Mad Mick Chaves joins me in this episode live from a library in England where one of these drag queens was not only sexual performing (ie reading) before children, but has been treated as royalty by agents of the state. That's right, concerned parents are treated as terrorists while a sexual deviant is protected, chauffeured and treated like a star in order to sexually groom children. And this was only his first stop of the day!

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/when-cops-become-agents-of-the-state-to-protect-sexual-grooming-of-children-video/

Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive

Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra

Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/