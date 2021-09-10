© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost History of Flat Earth - FULL - Ewaranon | MINDBLOWING DOCUMENTARY
Follow
28
Share
Report
8852 views • September 10, 2021
An absolutley amazing MUST WATCH documentary about the lost history of our flat Earth, including topics such as; mud floods, Tartarian empire, energy, mercury & the Moon.. Oh yea.. Wait for that one, no spoilers here but that one bit about the moon, just.. WOW..... Just to name a few anyways, there is soooo much more here for you to digest.
This documentary will blow your mind and is so well made and narrated perfectly, I love it.
It would seem as though the creators channel has been removed as seen with this link to thier NEW Youtube channel, meaning this is probably not the first to be removed :( - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDx5JfJxkbHxxtbzlDACPA
I mirrored this beautiful HD version from 'NorbzWorld' on Youtube.
NorbzWorld's channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
----------
The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Telegram:- https://t.me/EnglishTruthChannel
Parler:- https://parler.com/#/user/TECC
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
This documentary will blow your mind and is so well made and narrated perfectly, I love it.
It would seem as though the creators channel has been removed as seen with this link to thier NEW Youtube channel, meaning this is probably not the first to be removed :( - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDx5JfJxkbHxxtbzlDACPA
I mirrored this beautiful HD version from 'NorbzWorld' on Youtube.
NorbzWorld's channel:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
----------
The Third English Conspiracy Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRJsnqQJYKWbGEfbmMfu6g
Last Banned YT Channel:- https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA
'Think Again' YT Channel (Still viewable):- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA
Brighteon:- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bigusdigus
BitChute:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
Odysee:- https://odysee.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3
----------
**If you use Facebook, please consider joining the 'FLAT OUT TRUTH' group:- https://www.facebook.com/groups/2332990440259307
Telegram:- https://t.me/EnglishTruthChannel
Parler:- https://parler.com/#/user/TECC
Gab:- https://gab.com/TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
Our Facebook:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.