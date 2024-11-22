NCHIs & the UN Cybercrime Commission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NCHIs are actions perceived to be motivated by hostility or prejudice but do not constitute a crime. This report critiques the use of police resources for trivial matters, such as schoolyard disputes, while neglecting serious crimes. Additionally, it examines the UN Cybercrime Convention, which has sparked outrage over its potential implications for human rights and civil liberties.