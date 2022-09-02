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MURDER for Profit Perverse Hospital Incentives for COVID Deaths and Diagnoses
In Search Of Truth
In Search Of Truth
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131 views • September 02, 2022

• On March 24, 2020, the CDC and NVSS changed death certificate reporting in violation of federal law. Two days later, HHS tells Medicare, Medicare, hospitals, and doctors that they'll get a MUCH HIGHER reimbursement for anything COVID.

• The payout for a COVID death was substantially larger than it would have been otherwise.


• Anyone who didn't have insurance would qualify for Medicare or Medicaid if they agreed to the diagnosis of COVID and the subsequent protocols.


• Families were separated from their loved ones, allowing abusive practices like starvation and Remdesivir in order to claim a COVID death.


• Dr. Henry Ealy believes the percentage of fraudulent COVID deaths is somewhere between 88.6% and 94.0%.


• Per Dr. Scott Jensen, hospitals could be reimbursed as much as $39,000 for the use of a ventilator.


• And hospitals were ultimately set up to fail unless they went along with the COVID protocols.


Want accountability for these criminals? Sign the petition below to help convene a Grand Jury investigation against the CDC.


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