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Dr. Wolf Shows CDC Committed Fraud and Pfizer Doc Dump Proves More Fraud
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6193 views • March 21, 2022
The CDC falsely reported deaths of children from Covid-19. Pfizer Documents show extreme harm from the vaccine, yet CDC and FDA falsely claimed it was safe and effective.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Steve Bannon Asks Dr. Naomi Wolf about the CDC Changing its covid-19 numbers.
https://rumble.com/vxvdfv-episode-1721-pfizer-documents-yield-shocking-revelations-cdc-dumps-48k-chil.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
Steve Bannon Asks Dr. Naomi Wolf about the CDC Changing its covid-19 numbers.
https://rumble.com/vxvdfv-episode-1721-pfizer-documents-yield-shocking-revelations-cdc-dumps-48k-chil.html
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