BREAKING NEWS - Hunter Biden indicted on 3 Gun charges today Sept 14th. Yeah ! Now let's go arrest his Dad - the Imposter President - the Sniffer AKA Mr 10% - sniff sniff sniff
PatriotsCannabisCo
183 Subscribers
14 views
Published a day ago

It is about time .  Now watch him get out of it.  Charges dismissed, etc.  Our court system is totally corrupt.  He will get way with it. 

