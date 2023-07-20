Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3120a - Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda
channel image
GalacticStorm
2064 Subscribers
Shop now
259 views
Published 21 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3120a - July 19, 2023

Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda


The people can now see clearly that the green new deal is the opposite of what they are trying to do. They are cutting down 16 million trees to put windmills up. The recession is here and its going to get worse. The [CB] is showing the people step by step on how they will destroy their lives.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
federal reservedigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbank bail out

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket