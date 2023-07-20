X22 REPORT Ep. 3120a - Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda

X22 REPORT Financial Report Ep. 3120a - July 19, 2023

Climate Propaganda Continues To Fall Apart, [CB] Forced To Show The People Their Agenda





The people can now see clearly that the green new deal is the opposite of what they are trying to do. They are cutting down 16 million trees to put windmills up. The recession is here and its going to get worse. The [CB] is showing the people step by step on how they will destroy their lives.





All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.









🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!