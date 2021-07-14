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THIS THE REAL REASON WHY THE PRESIDENT OF HAITI WAS ASSASSINATED IT IS NOT WHAT THEY ARE TELLING YOU
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391 views • July 14, 2021
The real reason he was killed by the forces running the world. He was not following the script. He was not doing what he was told. If Trump had not followed the script and was not following it now, he would be killed. Very simple. A great video
MAG BITTER TRUTH
MAG BITTER TRUTH
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