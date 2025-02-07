BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Maternal Health Awareness with Michelle Rowton
2 months ago

This week on The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Ardis is joined by Michelle Rowton for an in-depth discussion on Maternal Health Awareness. In celebration of National Maternal Health Awareness Day on January 23, 2025, they cover a wide range of topics, from natural health practices during pregnancy to misconceptions around vaccines, dietary advice, and the latest trends in maternal care.

Michelle shares her personal experiences with pregnancy and highlights crucial insights that all women should know before or during their pregnancy. From avoiding unnecessary medical interventions to exploring natural alternatives, Michelle provides valuable advice for achieving a healthy, full-term pregnancy. The conversation also addresses concerns about vaccines, including the controversial RSV and Covid-19 vaccines, as well as offering safe, natural methods for improving pregnancy outcomes.

In this episode, Michelle emphasizes the importance of gestational diabetes prevention and treatment, the need for proactive care, and how to properly navigate the pregnancy process for a healthy, vibrant baby.

Tune in for this empowering and informative conversation, packed with practical tips and advice that can change the way you approach pregnancy, childbirth, and motherhood.

michelle rowton, dr bryan ardis, the dr ardis show, maternal health, wonderfully made wellness
