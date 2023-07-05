Is America A Christian Nation? | The True Story | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Job 8:8 says, "Ask the former generation and find out what their ancestors learned." Very important to know your past; to know where you came from There is power in remembering Passover every year Why does God want us to remember? What God did then He can do again Church History book at ORU King Josiah - Nation wide revival Today - Remember America's Christian roots America's Founding Why are we celebrating the 4th of July? Separation from Great Britain July 4, 1776 = Declaration of Independence (Picture 2) Story of kids Why declare Independence? Most would say "No taxation without representation" Only 1 of 27 reasons "No taxation without representation" was actually #17 on the list in the Declaration of Independence It was a lesser grievance Mentioned 11 times more often - Abuse of Representative Powers (2020) Elites abusing the God-given rights to every person Rights come from God not Government Example - Colonies tried to Abolish Slavery denied by Great Britian Religious Freedom was another big issue In fact, Samuel Adams said he joined the American Revolution over Religious Freedom Not a big deal to us today but it was then The 13 colonies were founded for religious freedom and to spread the Gospel Most believe people came to America in search for Gold That is true but not the main reason Virginia charter = Issue #24

