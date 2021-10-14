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High School Student Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Speaks Out
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21 views • October 14, 2021
Oct 13, 2021
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Grace Smith was suspended and arrested at her high school because she refused to wear a mask. Andy, her father, and Grace join Kristi to discuss what happened since then and the legal battle ahead.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-high-school-student-arrested-for-not-wearing-mask-speaks-out/
https://banned.video/watch?id=61661dfa1648ca3e2513b7ef
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
War Room With Owen Shroyer
Grace Smith was suspended and arrested at her high school because she refused to wear a mask. Andy, her father, and Grace join Kristi to discuss what happened since then and the legal battle ahead.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/powerful-high-school-student-arrested-for-not-wearing-mask-speaks-out/
https://banned.video/watch?id=61661dfa1648ca3e2513b7ef
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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