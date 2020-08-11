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Trump rushed out of briefing, suspect identified in shooting
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50 views • August 11, 2020
BREAKING: President Trump was escorted out of his scheduled press briefing by Secret Service agents to the surprise of reporters in the room. President Trump would return later and give details on a reported shooting involving a suspect and Secret Service agents. - LIVE coverage from Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo
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