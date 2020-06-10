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A Must See! Perspective on the Pandemic - Undercover Epicenter Nurse
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2084 views • June 10, 2020
Epicenter Nurse Erin Marie Olszewski, May 12, 2020, is interviewed by John Kirby, “The Press & The Public Project.”
It has been requested that others post this important video on multiple platforms to protect against censorship. Bottom line: People are being misled and dying. Satan is moving mankind ever closer to a prophesied New World Order. Love of money and power, lack of wisdom, fear of man, and lack of fear of the LORD is plunging the world into chaos.
I’m currently producing a local TV cable series called Prove All Things. Links to these programs are posted on www.hudok.info. The website chronicles a five year battle for truth and true political freedom.
It has been requested that others post this important video on multiple platforms to protect against censorship. Bottom line: People are being misled and dying. Satan is moving mankind ever closer to a prophesied New World Order. Love of money and power, lack of wisdom, fear of man, and lack of fear of the LORD is plunging the world into chaos.
I’m currently producing a local TV cable series called Prove All Things. Links to these programs are posted on www.hudok.info. The website chronicles a five year battle for truth and true political freedom.
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