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What Is Jeffrey Epstein - Banned.video
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73 views • January 06, 2020
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Another disturbing bombshell from Jon Bowne. Please watch and share.
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EDUCATE YOURSELF ABOUT PEDOPHILIA:
National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
http://www.naasca.org/2012-Articles/040512-GroomingWillingVictims.htm
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**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
Another disturbing bombshell from Jon Bowne. Please watch and share.
This video was downloaded from Banned.video and was uploaded to share the information. Please visit and support them.
Support Brighteonstore.com
Support Infowarsstore.com
Have a great day, World!
EDUCATE YOURSELF ABOUT PEDOPHILIA:
National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse
http://www.naasca.org/2012-Articles/040512-GroomingWillingVictims.htm
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
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