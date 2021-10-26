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“Completely Reckless” – Louisiana High School Under Investigation For Vaccinating Teenage Students Without Parental Consent
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90 views • October 26, 2021
A mother was left stunned and outraged this week when she was made aware of her son receiving a Covid-19 vaccine at his high school without her consent.
Jennifer Ravain – the mother of a 16-year-old student at East Jefferson High School in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana – found out about the “nightmare” scenario on Wednesday, which was when an Oschner mobile vaccination clinic was at the school to vaccinate the teenagers.
Somehow, she says, her son was able to sign the parental consent form himself without anyone notifying her before he received his jab.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/completely-reckless-louisiana-high-school-investigation-vaccinating-teenage-students-without-parental-consent-video/
Jennifer Ravain – the mother of a 16-year-old student at East Jefferson High School in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana – found out about the “nightmare” scenario on Wednesday, which was when an Oschner mobile vaccination clinic was at the school to vaccinate the teenagers.
Somehow, she says, her son was able to sign the parental consent form himself without anyone notifying her before he received his jab.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/completely-reckless-louisiana-high-school-investigation-vaccinating-teenage-students-without-parental-consent-video/
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