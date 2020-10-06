Hebrews 10:31 It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God

I have no personal grudge against Ministers, Pastors and Priests who have been deceiving and fleecing the Flock. The truth is, some sheep do like to be deceived and fleeced!I am sharing this simply because one day I will stand before God and I am fearful that I would be asked: why you did not share this info with believers on Brighteon?Do me a favor, search the Internet for "Grave Soaking" or "Grave Sucking". There are religious Leaders encouraging devotees to go lay on Tombs of their deceased fellow Clergymen for Anointing. Also take the time to watch several videos of their followers doing their things on Tombs.Hebrews 10:26 For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins,27 But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries.I would not judge Clerics even if they would make a Pact and sell their Souls to the Devil. This is their own life they do whatever pleases them.I am not condemning anyone, as I am fearful of God's Judgment, I am sharing this info:There is a very famous TV Evangelist who has publicly statedthat he was shaken by the Anointing from Ministers who passed away while visiting their Tombs. Watch him divulge his experience and draw your own conclusion:Hebrews 10:28 He that despised Moses' law died without mercy under two or three witnesses:29 Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace?I am also sharing with you that I do not understand why would some Ministers do the allegiance sign to the Devil while preaching Christ? All I am recommending is that you pray about it and ask God for Discernment.Video of signs of allegiance to the Devil, start at the Time frame 4:33 to 7:48:Hebrews 10:30 For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people.31 It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.One last question to ponder over, why would a famous TV "Evangelist" speaking in Tongues say: "Take the Mark of the Beast"?Play the Video starting at at the time Frame 8:35 up to 10:22, see it with your own eyes and hear it with your own ears: