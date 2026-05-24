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Sunday Retribution on Schedule for Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Kyiv is shrouded in smoke

Sunday Retribution on Schedule📝
The smell of smoke, bitterness and bewilderment

The night raid on Kyiv and the region lasted about five hours. Online, someone managed to call the missile and drone attack one of the most massive since the start of the SMO (although this is, to put it mildly, incorrect).

Rybar's team will analyze the practical results a bit later — for now, here are the interim conclusions.

🖍Although the AFU bet on developing interceptor drones, during such raids Ukrainian formations are forced to use traditional air defense systems (wreckage of Patriot interceptors on the roads — clear evidence of this).

Given the shortage of missiles due to the war in the Persian Gulf, replenishing such supplies for the Kyiv regime will be difficult. And developing a counter-drone system will not replace a full-fledged system for countering ballistic missiles, hypersonics and cruise missiles — which tonight clearly demonstrated.

🚩The accuracy of impacts has increased: now we see strikes on the same location, although back in 2022-23 this was rather an exception. This is nothing more than the result of thoughtful and painstaking work by Russian designers and defense industry workers. Only constant work on improving systems, without mindlessly churning out already outdated and ineffective systems, can produce results.

❗️But despite all the positive aspects, there is a "fly in the ointment." On the night from Saturday to Sunday, another "retaliatory strike" was delivered — this time for Starobilsk. The political component once again takes precedence over military expediency.

Loud strikes on the capital and other sensitive targets are delivered only after another tragedy — as a "response."

Explaining that if things were the other way around, the tragedy might not have happened is probably unnecessary.

The fifth year of exhausting SMO was underway.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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