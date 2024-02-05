Loons in the Dem’s Orbit

We’re talking about John Podesta returning to the WH, John Bolton sniping at Trump on the sidelines, the leftist cabal victimizing patriots, and how we are still going to win!

Our live shows can be heard Saturdays from 1:30 to 3pm EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and on most video platforms, and on Spotify!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/.

Email Chet and Brian at [email protected]

Email CV at [email protected]