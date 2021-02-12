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The Day That Bitcoin Took Over The World... Plus more Mask Insanity and the Great Reset
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63 views • February 12, 2021
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It's time for Africa to rein in Tanzania's anti-vaxxer president: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/08/its-time-for-africa-to-rein-in-tanzanias-anti-vaxxer-president
CDC Admits 98 Million Injured From Polio Shot:
https://healingoracle.ch/2018/04/09/cdc-admits-98-million-injured-polio-shot/
INTRO VID: Hollywood Mask up https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1359548463063646209
The day anthrax was released in a tunnel on the Northern Line - by scientists from Porton Down... and as ex-MP NORMAN BAKER reveals, it's far from the only time they've used Britons as guinea pigs for experiments:
Discover EVA Nicaragua: https://dollarvigilante.com/nicaragua
Visit Anarchapulco 2021: https://anarchapulco.com
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
It's time for Africa to rein in Tanzania's anti-vaxxer president: https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2021/feb/08/its-time-for-africa-to-rein-in-tanzanias-anti-vaxxer-president
CDC Admits 98 Million Injured From Polio Shot:
https://healingoracle.ch/2018/04/09/cdc-admits-98-million-injured-polio-shot/
INTRO VID: Hollywood Mask up https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1359548463063646209
The day anthrax was released in a tunnel on the Northern Line - by scientists from Porton Down... and as ex-MP NORMAN BAKER reveals, it's far from the only time they've used Britons as guinea pigs for experiments:
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