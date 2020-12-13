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Del Bigtree sits down with Dr. Jim Meehan, MD and discusses the Flu shot and if it's helping you or harming you
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868 views • December 13, 2020
𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐮 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧, 𝐌𝐃, 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐥𝐮 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭’𝐬 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲, 𝐬𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐤𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐥.
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