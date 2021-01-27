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CAPITOL RIOT WAS KNOWN ABOUT BEFORE HAND - JOHN SOLOMON EXPLAINS - [1/13/2021 REUPLOAD]
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643 views • January 27, 2021
Backup of Real America's Voice with John Solomon, editor in chief of Just The News.
https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa - Link dump.
https://paste.ee/p/Kov9f - Election 2020
My personal account of 1/6/21 Washington DC Capitol Building East Side. https://dothepe.wordpress.com
https://pastebin.com/ECqaBCFa - Link dump.
https://paste.ee/p/Kov9f - Election 2020
My personal account of 1/6/21 Washington DC Capitol Building East Side. https://dothepe.wordpress.com
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