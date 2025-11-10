BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Rich Men North of Richmond
wolfburg
wolfburg
18 followers
43 views • 20 hours ago
A classic Americana folk ballad, built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, Fiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through verses, accents story beats, Sparse percussion keeps the pacing grounded, building subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close


I've been selling my soul working all day Overtime hours for bullshit pay So I can sit out here and waste my life away Drag back home and drown my troubles away It's a damn shame what the world's gotten to For people like me, people like you Wish I could just wake up and it not be true But it is oh, it is Livin' in the new world with an old soul These rich men north of Richmond Lord, knows they all just wanna have total control Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do And they don't think you know but I know that you do 'Cause your dollar ain't shit and it's taxed to no end 'Cause of rich men north of Richmond I wish politicians would look out for miners And not just minors on an island somewhere Lord, we got folks in the street ain't got nothin' to eat And the obese milkin' welfare But God, if you're five foot three and you're three hundred pounds Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of fudge rounds Young men are putting themselves six feet in the ground 'Cause all this damn country does is keep on kicking them down Lord, it's a damn shame what the world's gotten to For people like me, people like you Wish I could just wake up and it not be true But it is oh, it is Livin' in the new world with an old soul These rich men north of Richmond Lord, knows they all just wanna have total control Wanna know what you think, wanna know what you do And they don't think you know but I know that you do 'Cause your dollar ain't shit and it's taxed to no end 'Cause of rich men north of Richmond I've been selling my soul working all day Overtime hours for bullshit pay

a classic americana folk balladbuilt on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bassfiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through versesharmonica joins in the breaksaccents story beatssparse percussion keeps the pacing groundedbuilding subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close
