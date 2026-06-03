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6/02/26 TRUMP: NATO/BELARUS/WW3FF/SUWALKI GAP! Gog/Magog Roll Out!
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6/02/26 President Trump faces a new WW3 threat as NATO/Ukraine plan to execute a Belarus operation to activate Article 5 War Powers, claiming Russian attack on EU territory. Lithuania, Poland and Romania come into play, as Zelensky and the Harvard Belfer Center claim Russia is about to attack NATO's Eastern Flank. Meanwhile, Trump signs an executive order on AI regulation, giving the Treasury, NSA, Dept. of War & Dept. of Commerce the ability to pause Advanced AI models for (only) a 30 day review! Take Heart and take on God's Armor, America! Cartel Babylon still wants their Gog/Magog war, even while they plan to decimate the belief in God with the bogus Alien disclosure psyop! We ARE FREE!!


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Senate: 202-224-3121

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Johnson: 202-225-2777

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NIH WEBSITE ~ about alpha gal treatment:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8729907/


Harvard's Belfer Center: NATO must prepare for Belarus centered Russian attacks:

https://www.belfercenter.org/research-analysis/russia-nato-baltics-scenarios-europe-security


War Between Poland & Belarus (Russia) Imminent:

https://nationalsecurityjournal.org/how-a-nato-vs-russia-war-could-start-poland-and-russian-ally-belarus-could-go-to-war-at-any-time/


"Russia Plans to Attack Ukraine/NATO from Belarus" Zelensky says:

https://kyivindependent.com/russian-plans-to-attack-kyiv-or-nato-country-from-belarus-zelensky-says/


Melissa Cassias, Los Alamos Labs missing nuclear physicist body found in NM forest:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/missing-scientist-nuclear-lab-employee-found-dead-new/


Australia's One Nation Party gains top polls!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/right-thing-australian-populist-rightwing-one-nation-party/


India's Talil Brahmins Jewish Origins:

https://dalitvoice.net/jewish-origin-of-brahmin-race-dv-editors-thesis-confirmed/


Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

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WE ARE FREE !!

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