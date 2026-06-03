6/02/26 TRUMP: NATO/BELARUS/WW3FF/SUWALKI GAP! Gog/Magog Roll Out!

6/02/26 President Trump faces a new WW3 threat as NATO/Ukraine plan to execute a Belarus operation to activate Article 5 War Powers, claiming Russian attack on EU territory. Lithuania, Poland and Romania come into play, as Zelensky and the Harvard Belfer Center claim Russia is about to attack NATO's Eastern Flank. Meanwhile, Trump signs an executive order on AI regulation, giving the Treasury, NSA, Dept. of War & Dept. of Commerce the ability to pause Advanced AI models for (only) a 30 day review! Take Heart and take on God's Armor, America! Cartel Babylon still wants their Gog/Magog war, even while they plan to decimate the belief in God with the bogus Alien disclosure psyop! We ARE FREE!!





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