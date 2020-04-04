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Vodaphone whistleblower links the CoronaVirus to 5G
TruthChaser911
TruthChaser911
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592 views • April 04, 2020
Hi folks, today I bring you an industry expert who was the head of UK business videophone in Newbury here in the UK. So if anyone knows about CoronaVirus and 5G it is this guy.
What he has to say is both frightening and disturbing but the truth of the matter is we all need to be informed. I am always torn between being positive and mindful of expanding the negative but sometimes we have no alternative than to say how things are.
Sit back, share and make sure as many people you can get to hear or see this information, this is not someone ranting who knows nothing of what they say, this is about has high as you can get when it come to whistleblowers...
I would say enjoy but I doubt you will.
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5gcoronaviruscovid-19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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