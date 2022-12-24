What Is Jesus Doing Right Now Mark Finley

What is Jesus doing now in Heaven? As we study the theme of the book of Hebrews and discover Christ’s majesty, what is Jesus’ work in the heavenly sanctuary? How does the ministry of Christ in heaven’s sanctuary powerfully impact my life today? According to 1 Timothy 2:5, there is only one mediator between God and man. In this presentation, Pastor Mark answers the question of how Jesus, that great high priest, stands before the universe for you and for me now. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 3 of a series called Secrets from the Ancient Sanctuary.





