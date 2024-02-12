Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Exile of Jews from Arab Lands - Noemi Lieberman
channel image
Jerusalem Cats
925 Subscribers
24 views
Published 20 hours ago

Posted 29November2016 B'nai Brith Canada:

In 1947, wearing only the clothes on their backs, Noemi Lieberman and and her family were forced to flee their native Libya, leaving all their possessions behind. To this day, neither she nor any of her family members have been given reparations of any kind.

The following video is part 2 of B'nai Brith Canada's series in tribute to Jews from Arab lands.

Part 1 with Irene Beunavida from Egypt: The Exile of Jews from Arab Lands - Irene Beunavida... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nz-69uM1k7I&t=8s


---


Prior to 1948, approximately one million Jews lived peacefully in Arab states throughout the Middle East. With the founding of Israel, Arab nations began to target their Jewish populations with violence, oppression and systemic discrimination. They had their property confiscated, anti-Jewish riots erupted and many Jews were killed, forcing a mass exodus from Arab countries.

Keywords
israelantisemitismarabjewish refugeesmiddle east and north africa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket