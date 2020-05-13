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Media Censorship - Dr Rashid A Buttar - Full Disclosure from the INSIDE
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41 views • May 13, 2020
Dr. Buttar gives a short but concise explanation of how the main stream media illegally censors stories that are 'contrary' to their agenda of putting out lies to the general public.
Sign petitions: (1) to hold Media Must financially & criminally responsible for censorship & public misinformation; (2) to investigate the "Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" for Medical Malpractice & crimes against Humanity; (3) Impeach Nancy Pelosi for crimes of Treason, and others. http://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask/
Other videos here: https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Sign petitions: (1) to hold Media Must financially & criminally responsible for censorship & public misinformation; (2) to investigate the "Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" for Medical Malpractice & crimes against Humanity; (3) Impeach Nancy Pelosi for crimes of Treason, and others. http://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask/
Other videos here: https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
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