Hamas Targets SOLDIERS, Israel Targets CHILDREN, Hospitals & Schools
Mirrored - Richard Medhurst
Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist and political commentator
born in Damascus, Syria. British citizen, fluent in English, Arabic,
French and German. Medhurst hosts regular live broadcasts discussing
history, US politics, international relations and the Middle East,
rooted in an anti-imperialist viewpoint.
